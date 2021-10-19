Texas Realtor Named National "Agent of the Year" by Lake Homes Realty

JO LYNN MILLER NAMED "AGENT OF THE YEAR" AT NATIONAL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Lake Homes Realty agent Jo Lynn Miller received the company's 2021 "Splash Award" at the brokerage's annual Lake Homes Realty Agent Summit. Miller sells lake homes and lots on Possum Kingdom Lake in Texas. The Splash Award is given to the company's overall top-performing agent/agent of the year. Miller was honored for her achievements in real estate over the last year and is a resident of Graford, Texas. The Agent Summit took place Oct. 12 to 14 in Birmingham, Alabama, where the company is headquartered.

"I'm honored to win this year's Splash Award because it recognizes my relationships within my community and the level of service I provide to my clients," Miller said. She has been in the real estate industry for the past 14 years and secured her license in 2009 before joining Lake Homes Realty in 2018. "I love helping clients find great lake homes and get the same great feeling I had moving into my Possum Kingdom Lake home," she said. Through her hard work, she also received a Big Wave Award for selling more than $10 million and earned the "Premier Agent" designation.

"Our Premier Agents are our brokerage's top producers and some of the best ambassadors of our brand," said company CEO Glenn S. Phillips, "We are so proud to have Jo Lynn as part of our Lake Homes team." Phillips and Sergeant Noah Galloway (Purple Heart recipient, double amputee, finalist on Dancing with the Stars, and Men's Health Man of the Year) honored Miller and the other Splash Award finalists on October 14. Miller was announced as the award winner on Thursday, October 15 at the Lake Homes Realty Agent Summit. The other agent of the year finalists included Pam DeBlasio (Lake Livingston, Texas), Mike Goins (Lake Houston, Lake Conroe and Lake Woodlands, Texas), Sheila Howell (Deep Creek Lake, Maryland), and Terri and Kyle Griner (Lake Oconee, Georgia).

To determine the 2021 Splash Award winner, Lake Homes Realty agents were each ranked for performance in six key areas over a 12-month period, starting September 1, 2020, and ending August 31, 2021. Performance areas included the number of transaction sides closed, total transaction volume, net by side commission percentage of closed transactions, list side commission percentage of closed transactions, and percentage increase of year-over-year transaction volume.

"There was a minimum $3.5 million in transaction volume in order to be eligible for consideration for the Splash Award and Jo Lynn far exceeded that amount," Phillips explained, adding that the total volume represented the final sale price of a property, independent of agent splits or applicable commissions. "Our agents are the 'special forces' of the lake real estate niche. Their expertise and talents continue to impress us year after year, and this year's Summit was the best yet because of all that they do."

For Miller, living at Possum Kingdom Lake is about more than simply owning property along the lakeshore. From learning to ski on the lake as a teenager to moving to the area permanently in 2007, Miller has entrenched herself in the Possum Kingdom Lake community. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Possum Kingdom Water Supply Corporation, an officer in the PK Women's Club, and can be found participating in several community events.

Miller is a native of Wichita Falls, Texas and spent most of her life in Iowa Park, Texas. She was actively involved with United Way, as the Executive Director of the Iowa Park Recreational Activities Center for many years, and dedicated time to many other community activities.

About Lake Homes Realty

Lake Homes Realty is the nation's largest lake-focused real estate company. Lake Homes Realty provides full-service, multi-state real estate brokerage services in 34 states and growing. LakeHomes.com has more than 70,000 lake properties listed, totaling $30 billion. Inc. Magazine has ranked Lake Homes Realty as one of the fastest-growing companies for the past five years. For more on Jo Lynn Miller and Lake Homes Realty, visit www.lakehomes.com.

Attached photo: Jo Lynn Miller of Possum Kingdom Lake in Texas was named agent of the year for Lake Homes Realty, the country's largest lake-focused real estate company. Sergeant Noah Galloway and Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn Phillips recognized Miller for her national real estate honor.

