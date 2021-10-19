Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high grade silver results from an underground development drilling program in the Pachuqueno area of its Guadalupe Mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, Mexico.

Guadalupe Mine Underground Drilling -Pachuqueno Area

The Pachuqueno area is located in the west workings of the Guadalupe Mine and is connected to the main shaft by 900m of underground railroad on Level 195. This area is host to a swarm of veins that were last mined over 30 years ago. Current drilling tested extensions of previously mined veins but also discovered new veins not previously mined. Holes MPZ-UG-021-21 to MPZ-UG-036-21 intersected the Dolores, Carolina and La Rata Veins from two underground drill stations on Level 195. Due to the varying proximities of the veins to the drill stations, the Dolores Vein was drill tested over a strike length of 130m and dip length of 50m, the Carolina over 95m and 50m, and La Rata vein over 10m and 22m respectively. All vein intersections are located close to existing mine infrastructure, favourable for near term mining, and remain open for expansion.

Table 1: Highlights of recent drilling in Pachuqueno area of the Guadalupe Mine

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Vein MPZ-UG-022-21 45.00 49.65 4.65 3.11 182 0.2 0.4 Carolina MPZ-UG-023-21 8.71 16.25 8.54 6.04 464 0.3 0.8 Carolina MPZ-UG-023-21 27.45 30.00 2.55 1.88 228 0.5 0.9 Carolina Bajo MPZ-UG-023-21 48.75 62.70 6.07 3.44 300 0.3 1.2 Dolores Bajo MPZ-UG-024-21 25.30 30.00 4.70 3.38 2186 1.7 3.4 Carolina MPZ-UG-025-21 10.80 13.50 2.70 2.21 208 0.1 0.4 Carolina Desp MPZ-UG-025-21 16.17 19.80 3.63 3.47 425 0.3 0.8 Carolina MPZ-UG-025-21 58.95 61.00 2.05 1.63 527 0.9 1.9 Dolores Bajo MPZ-UG-027-21 11.10 13.15 2.05 1.45 731 0.5 1.5 Carolina MPZ-UG-027-21 21.40 24.50 3.10 1.99 163 0.1 0.3 Carolina Bajo MPZ-UG-027-21 36.20 38.92 2.72 2.20 348 0.3 0.6 Dolores Bajo MPZ-UG-028-21 25.90 28.00 2.10 1.18 205 0.6 2.0 Santa Rosa MPZ-UG-028-21 30.40 34.00 3.60 1.57 486 0.3 1.2 La Rata MPZ-UG-028-21 53.85 61.95 9.25 5.94 232 0.5 1.0 Kena MPZ-UG-029-21 48.67 50.84 2.17 2.12 161 0.1 0.3 Carolina MPZ-UG-029-21 58.30 61.95 3.65 3.57 269 0.2 0.4 Carolina Bajo MPZ-UG-029-21 73.00 76.15 3.15 3.12 427 0.5 0.6 Dolores MPZ-UG-030-21 53.40 55.00 1.60 1.40 355 0.3 1.1 Carolina MPZ-UG-030-21 69.00 72.80 3.80 3.41 161 0.2 0.4 Dolores MPZ-UG-030-21 79.80 82.60 2.80 2.51 274 0.2 0.6 Dolores Bajo MPZ-UG-031-21 13.85 16.85 3.00 2.81 179 0.1 0.5 La Rata MPZ-UG-031-21 26.30 29.35 3.05 3.01 155 0.1 0.4 Carolina MPZ-UG-031-21 46.26 48.45 2.19 2.16 266 0.2 0.5 Carolina Splay MPZ-UG-031-21 79.73 87.10 7.37 7.11 200 0.1 0.4 Dolores MPZ-UG-032-21 27.40 30.05 2.65 1.38 344 0.2 1.2 La Rata MPZ-UG-032-21 68.90 70.66 1.76 1.14 161 0.2 0.3 Carolina MPZ-UG-033-21 10.98 12.06 1.08 0.95 208 0.2 0.7 La Rata MPZ-UG-033-21 75.55 81.75 3.60 3.21 493 0.4 0.7 Dolores Bajo MPZ-UG-034-21 5.93 7.17 1.24 1.23 643 0.4 1.8 Carolina MPZ-UG-034-21 18.91 22.54 3.63 3.61 184 0.2 0.2 Carolina Bajo MPZ-UG-035-21 4.15 10.15 6.00 5.26 324 0.2 0.4 Carolina MPZ-UG-035-21 18.95 21.70 2.75 2.41 368 0.2 0.5 Carolina Bajo MPZ-UG-035-21 29.40 31.55 2.15 1.96 194 0.1 0.3 Dolores MPZ-UG-036-21 2.55 7.05 4.50 3.63 234 0.1 0.5 Carolina MPZ-UG-036-21 36.85 38.58 1.73 1.44 297 0.4 0.6 Dolores

The recently purchased underground diamond drill (see IMPACT news release dated February 1, 2021) has allowed faster drill production with improved core recovery and greater depth capacity giving IMPACT a much improved ability to test the potential of Guadalupe's multiple vein systems as well as mineralization at its other mines. Recent improvements to the Guadalupe Mine's infrastructure including the upgrading of the main shaft hoist has given better access to the mine's six levels and the refurbishing of the 900m underground railroad system on Level 195 provides cost efficient access to the far western reaches of the extensive workings as the IMPACT mining team continues to push west and north to re-open access to more veins in the historical Pachuqueno area workings.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Wojtek Jakubowski, P.Geo. is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years, IMPACT has produced over 10 million ounces of silver, generating revenues of over $200 million, with no long-term debt. At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District, three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for potential restart of operations in light of current elevated silver prices. With 15 years of exploration successes leading to production cash flows, IMPACT has shown the Zacualpan Silver-Gold District to be endowed with many high grade silver-gold zones and has placed multiple zones into commercial production.

