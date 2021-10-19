Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology increases Customer Speed, Quality and Efficiency with Container Enablement

Unique Engagement Model Provides On-Demand Expertise for Managing Containerization Platforms

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2021 (NASDAQ: RXT), the leading end-to-end multicloud solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Container Enablement. The new service offering, developed to address the most common challenges for organizations leveraging Kubernetes containerization platforms, provides flexible, on-demand multi-cloud expertise, without a long-term commitment, including IaC management, CI/CD, DevOps transformation and more, in a highly adjustable collaboration model.



Developing and maintaining a cloud-native platform can be complex, often requiring large, dedicated teams. Application transformation presents additional challenges, including operational shifts to code management, QA and testing process flows, and application operational release management that sustain business growth. A successful containerization strategy can enable greater speed of innovation, improve developer productivity, and provide application scalability, availability, and portability. According to Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud's recent survey, Future of Compute, 62% of respondents say containerized applications will increase in the next two years.

"As an increasing number of organizations have turned to containerized platforms to address their needs, they have found value in the Rackspace Elastic Engineering model which provides them dedicated Kubernetes expertise on the fly when they need it," said Eric Miller, CTO, Rackspace Technology. "The Rackspace Elastic Engineering model paired with our Managed Platform for Kubernetes helps customers to quickly navigate pain points of application modernization and it dramatically accelerates their adoption of containerization within their business."

Rackspace Container Enablement includes the following:

Managed Platform for Kubernetes - Offering unparalleled strategic flexibility to run Kubernetes on private clouds anywhere in the world; Rackspace Technology can help organizations meet data sovereignty requirements, connect applications internally and externally, leverage high-performance analytics, address low latency requirements, and overcome data gravity issues.

- Offering unparalleled strategic flexibility to run Kubernetes on private clouds anywhere in the world; Rackspace Technology can help organizations meet data sovereignty requirements, connect applications internally and externally, leverage high-performance analytics, address low latency requirements, and overcome data gravity issues. Better Economics - Working with Rackspace Technology, as opposed to building and operating their own container orchestration platforms, companies can benefit from substantial savings. Moreover, Rackspace Container Enablement provides on-demand access to subject matter experts in all areas of container enablement, reducing technical debt and accelerating economic benefits.

- Working with Rackspace Technology, as opposed to building and operating their own container orchestration platforms, companies can benefit from substantial savings. Moreover, Rackspace Container Enablement provides on-demand access to subject matter experts in all areas of container enablement, reducing technical debt and accelerating economic benefits. Proven Operational Experience at Scale - Rackspace Technology brings over two billion server hours of experience managing infrastructure at scale.



Rackspace Container Enablement is available on all Rackspace Technology platforms, as well as across hyperscalers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

