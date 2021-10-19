DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 19 October 2021, the PDMRs named below were granted options to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a fixed option price of GBP1.96 per Share under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme as set out below. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of six months from 1 December 2024.

Number of Option Price PDMR Shares under option David Wood 9,183 GBP1.96 Julie Wirth 9,183 GBP1.96

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Forms

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.96 9,183 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.96 9,183 GBP17,998.68 e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Julie Wirth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.96 9,183 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.96 9,183 GBP17,998.68 e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

