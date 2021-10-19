Former RF Code executive tapped to lead marketing; former Dell Technologies engineer becomes GRC's first EU-based solutions architect

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase liquid immersion cooling for data centers, announced today the next steps in expanding their global presence with the addition of an industry marketing professional at their headquarters, and a new solutions architect located in Ireland to address the needs of European customers.

GRC has appointed Gregg Primm to the position of Vice President of Marketing, which will be based in their Austin office. In his new role, Mr. Primm is responsible for the championing the global marketing strategy and guiding GRC in the next phase of supporting customers and their expanded product portfolio. An IT marketing leader with over 25 years of experience in small and large technology environments, Mr. Primm joins GRC following previous positions with IBM, Netbotz, and most recently as the senior marketing director at RF Code.

"Data centers continue to evolve, as do servers themselves. And the power demanded by and heat created by today's newest chip technologies continue to grow, too. The challenges organizations face in keeping their critical data center assets cool, but doing so in an economically sustainable and environmentally responsible manner, are tremendous, and can only be met by rethinking our approaches to power usage and data center efficiency," said Gregg Primm. "I look forward to building on GRC's unrivaled reputation in the data center industry, while also helping to educate the data center ecosystem on the inarguable benefits of liquid immersion cooling."

Also joining GRC is Bhagyashree Angadi, GRC's first EU-based solution architect. In her new role Ms. Angadi is responsible for providing strategic direction and supporting customers' data center cooling needs leveraging software, hardware, and infrastructure. Ms. Angadi will draw on her experience aligning business needs, developing technical solutions, and supporting customer engagements as a solutions architect engineer at Dell Technologies. In addition, she has a master's degree in computer and communications systems engineering.

"I am excited to assist new and existing clients in solving their most challenging data center cooling issues," said Bhagyashree Angadi. "GRC has developed a suite of data center liquid cooling products that are transforming the way data centers implement their critical cooling infrastructure."

"GRC is delighted to bring these new hires on board to help lead the company through its next stage of growth," said James Weynand, CRO at GRC. "These two roles, marketing VP and a European based solutions architect, are critical steps in supporting our growth and enabling our data center customers to reduce complexity and become more energy efficient."

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority. The company's patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in twenty countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

