Motorsport star Pierre Gasly to drop an exclusive NFT collection on the Fantom blockchain platform Artion.

The Fantom Foundation, the team behind the breakthrough Fantom blockchain, has partnered with Grand Prix-winning Formula 1driver Pierre Gasly to drop a set of exclusive NFTs that will commemorate exceptional moments in Gasly's career thus far.

The NFT collection will comprise four NFT's total, all of which will be redeemable for exclusive experiences and/or limited-edition merchandise. The sale will be held on Fantom's newly launched NFT platform Artion.

Just 25 years old, Gasly has earned three F1podium appearances and is racing team Scuderia Alpha Tauri's all-time highest point scorer. Gasly, originally from Rouen, France, has also cemented his place as a fan favorite with numerous "Driver of the Day" recognitions awarded to him through the vote of F1 fans.

On October 20, three unique (1/1) NFTs will be put up for auction, marking Gasly's rise to the top of motorsport. Bids for these items will be accepted in wFTM:

2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Podium: The auction winner will win an NFT redeemable for the helmet Pierre wore for the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and a meet and greet with Pierre over the next 12 months. 2020 Italian Grand Prix Victory: The auction winner will receive an NFT redeemable for a VIP experience for two persons on a race weekend, a meet and greet with Pierre over the next 12 months, a signed 2021 mini-helmet and a signed cap. 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix podium: The auction winner will receive an NFT redeemable for the signed promotional helmet from the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend and a meet and greet with Pierre over the next 12 months.

On October 22, an additional collection of 350 NFTs will go live on Artion and can be purchased with wFTM, TOMB, or ZOO. Winners of this sale will be able to redeem their NFT for a signed cap and a limited edition, numbered t-shirt. Ten randomly chosen NFTs will also qualify to receive a signed mini-helmet.

Among motorsport and crypto fans alike, anticipation is quickly mounting for this sale, which will make Gasly the first-ever F1driver to drop a collection of NFTs.

