Easy, reliable, high quality and cost-effective testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is critical to help reopen and keep open many aspects of society and business sectors worldwide. Eurofins is working with schools and education authorities to design and implement cost-effective solutions to test this important part of our community regularly and reliably.

Since spring 2021, Eurofins has been supporting schools in Europe and the USA through COVID-19 monitoring programmes, in collaboration with local health and education authorities. Group companies pioneered case studies, early in the pandemic, in schools in the USA and Germany to assess the effectiveness of pooled PCR testing. The findings of these studies have allowed Eurofins to develop customer-focussed, cost-effective testing solutions for schools and universities. Pooled testing is underpinned by the gold standard of COVID-19 PCR testing, but significantly reduces the cost of monitoring programmes by simultaneously testing a group, or 'pool', of samples to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2. Such pooled testing programmes can be replicated in other settings, such as care facilities and workplaces.

These school monitoring programmes are effective and easy to carry out and have been proven to:

Quickly identify positive cases from symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals to enable rapid isolation and contact tracing.

- Increase confidence in in-person teaching among school staff and parents.

- Distinguish between seasonal flu and COVID-19 infections and avoid unnecessary isolation measures.

Having ramped up the necessary capacity, Eurofins intends to continue to support communities around the world with innovative and cost-effective COVID-19 testing solutions and expand its partnerships within the education sector to facilitate schooling in safe environments.

Since 2020, Eurofins has reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and services and has carried out over 30 million PCR tests in its own laboratories.

