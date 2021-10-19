Highlights for the first half of 2021: Listing on Euronext Growth Paris Net assets of €9.1m as at June 30, 2021

Post-closing events: Investment in Exos Financial Investment in Miami International Holdings



Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) provides 2021 half-year financial statements and operation report. The 2021 half-year financial report is available on the company's website, in the Investor section (hamiltongo.eu).

PERFORMANCE Assets as at 30 June 2021 (in €) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Tangible assets 2,978 3,691 Investments 292,194 292,194 Fixed Assets 295,172 295,885 Debtors: amounts falling due within one year 240,134 166,518 Cash at bank and in hand 8,935,469 22,746 Current assets 9,175,603 189,264 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (320,913) (396,015) Net current assets/(liabilities) 8,854,690 (206,751) Net assets 9,149,862 89,134

Details of the financial statements

Net Assets stood at €9.1m (vs €0.09m as of 31 December 2020). The change in Net Assets during the first half resulted mainly from the increase of Cash and cash equivalents, due to a capital increase carried out during the period for an amount of €9.6m. Hamilton's net cash position as of 30 June 2021 was €8.9m. No investments or commitments were completed during the period.

Highlights of the first half of 2021 and post-closing events

Listing of Hamilton Global Opportunities shares on Euronext Growth Paris

On April 26, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced the direct listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris. Hamilton Global Opportunities plc gives to investors the opportunity to access private equity capital returns through a listed investment vehicle which focuses on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel.

First major investment as a listed entity in Exos Financial

On July 6, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced its first major deal with a $3 million investment in Exos Financial, as part of a Series B funding round which will be used to accelerate growth both organically and through acquisitions. Exos builds a data-enabled institutional finance platform designed to deliver the full suite of investment banking services in a modern and interconnected way. Exos was founded in the United States in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals and data experts led by Brady Dougan, former global CEO of Credit Suisse.

Investment in Miami International Holdings, the leading private US multi-platform exchange operator

On October 7, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced a USD $3 million investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc. one of the leading exchange players in the U.S. options market. Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent company of multiple securities exchanges, based on the MIAX platform, developed in-house and designed for derivatives trading. In addition to three licensed U.S. securities exchanges Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group) MIH is also the parent company of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) licensed by the U.S.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc declares: "We are thrilled with the development of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc so far. Indeed, following our listing on Euronext Growth in Paris, which was intended to give investors access to a permanent capital vehicle able to capture value creation from investment opportunities in Tech, Fintech and Medtech with a particular focus on social impact, mainly in the United States and Israel. We have concluded two major deals: Exos Financial and Miami International Holdings for amounts of $3 million each. These achievements perfectly illustrate our investment rationale and demonstrate the quality of our operational processes in addition to a strict and optimised control of our financial balance. Thus, we are confident for the future expansion of Hamilton Global Opportunities' portfolio, which will benefit from strong deal flow perspective supported by our extensive network in the United States and the rest of the world and with a growing interest in private equity."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

