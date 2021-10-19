Stavvy Named Boston's Best Tech Startup by the Timmy Awards

Voter-Determined Award is the Latest Milestone for the Rapidly Growing Fintech Company

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Stavvy , the fully-integrated financial technology company making legal and financial transactions more accessible, is proud to be named the 2021 Best Tech Startup in Boston and a 2021 Best Tech Startup North American Finalist in the seventh annual Timmy Awards presented by event series Tech in Motion . As voted on by the tech community, the regional Timmy Awards highlight top tech workplaces across North America.

The Timmy Award is highly sought-after in the tech space, and former winners and finalists include notable companies like Tesla, Amazon, and IBM. As a regional Timmy Award winner in the Best Tech Startup category, Stavvy is now contending for the national award, which will be handed out on Thursday, October 28, 2021, during a virtual ceremony streaming live on YouTube.

"I am so proud of our remarkable team at Stavvy - it is a testament to our people and our customers," said Kosta Ligris, CEO & Cofounder at Stavvy. "Thanks to Tech in Motion for this honor and presenting us with our very first award. The Boston innovation and tech ecosystem is clearly thriving, and it is a privilege just to have been nominated alongside such awesome startups."

Stavvy's vision is to simplify life's defining moments by making complex legal and financial transactions, like home buying and loan modifications, easier, safer, and more accessible to all. Its flexible and industry-specific platform empowers consumers, lenders, and vendors to securely and efficiently facilitate financial transactions and includes key features such as eNotarization, eSign, and secure video conferencing. Stavvy helps organizations simplify their workflows, operate faster, and improve their security posture in a post-COVID-19 digital world.

"To be a Timmy Awards North American Finalist in the Startup category is a tremendous achievement," said Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment and Tech in Motion's founder. "Recognized by their peers, these companies have taken the challenges of 2021 head on with forward-thinking leadership and a positive work atmosphere. We're excited to acknowledge these companies and are excited to see who will take home the Timmy Award."

Stavvy is dedicated to creating easy-to-use, flexible technology and cultivating a team of the best, brightest, and bravest minds to drive real, sustainable, and positive change. From day one, Ligris and Feinblum knew they wanted to hire best-in-class professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit and organically build a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusion.

"When Kosta and Josh asked me to join Stavvy, what became immediately apparent was their focus, investment, and dedication to people and culture," said Amy Huchthausen, Chief Impact and Culture Officer at Stavvy. "One of the first things you will hear from Kosta and Josh is Stavvy's unwavering commitment to responsible innovation. It's exciting to work for a company that is not only empowering people to delegate to digital and simplify life's most defining moments but also is invested in creating positive change on society and the environment."

The company's first award win follows the announcement of two new leadership hires , Eduardo Arreaga, Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Potter, Vice President of Legal and Capital Markets. Earlier this year, Stavvy announced its $40M Series A funding round , which they've leveraged to grow their team, adding veteran thought leaders, executives, and technical talent from some of the country's most recognized companies and organizations.

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company on a mission to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in lending and banking. The company's mission is to transform how business is conducted remotely by making complex legal and financial transactions easier, safer, and more accessible to all. Its platform includes eClosing functionality, like eSign, eNotarization, and secure video conferencing, specifically designed for real estate, legal, and business professionals. To learn more, visit stavvy.com .

Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, for IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.

