DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: IgA Nephropathy Market Anticipated to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 40.83% in the 7MM for the Study Period of 2018-30 | DelveInsight

IgA Nephropathy market is expected to experience a growth boost mainly attributed to increased prevalence, anticipated launch of novel therapies, and also the key pharmaceuticals like Novartis, Calliditas Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics are setting foot in the IgA Nephropathy market domain

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's IgA Nephropathy Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of IgA Nephropathy market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, IgA Nephropathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted IgA Nephropathy market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the IgA Nephropathy Market Report:

The market size for IgA Nephropathy was USD 109.3 million in 2020 in the 7MM and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.83% for the study period 2018-2030.

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the IgA Nephropathy market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increase in the prevalence of IgA Nephropathy and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period.

Key pharmaceutical companies in the IgA Nephropathy market such as Novartis, Calliditas Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, Inc, Omeros, and others are involved in the development of IgA Nephropathy treatment therapies.

The IgA Nephropathy pipeline therapies include Iptacopan, Nefecon, Atrasentan, Sparsentan, Narsoplimab, and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30.

According to DelveInsight analysis, among the studied geographies, the US accounted for 66.79% of the overall market size of IgA Nephropathy in 2020.

of the overall market size of IgA Nephropathy in 2020. Various studies by DelveInsight have assessed the prevalence of IgA Nephropathy in different worldwide regions and analyzed factors responsible for geographic differences. According to one such prominent study, IgAN is more frequent in Asian populations (45 cases per million population/year in Japan ) than in Caucasians (31 cases per million population/year in France ).

IgA Nephropathy: Overview

IgA Nephropathy is an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys. It affects blood filtration in the small blood vessels of the kidneys. IgA Nephropathy occurs when an abnormal protein damages the filtering unit (glomerulus) inside the kidneys.

Incidence of IgA Nephropathy occurs in men around two times more than females worldwide.

IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysis indicates the total number of IgA Nephropathy prevalent cases in the 7MM countries was 377,829 in 2020. These cases are expected to rise by 2030, during the forecast period.

Also, as per DelveInsight's estimates, the US accounted for the highest population with IgA Nephropathy i.e. 127,360 cases among the 7MM countries in 2020.

The IgA Nephropathy Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent IgA Nephropathy Cases

Gender-specific IgA Nephropathy Cases

Age-specific Cases of IgA Nephropathy

IgA Nephropathy Market Outlook

DelveInsight estimates the market size for IgA Nephropathy was found to beUSD 109.3 millionin 2020 in the 7MM. Also, the market size of IgA Nephropathy is anticipated to increase during the study period, 2018-2030.

Current IgA Nephropathy treatment options include corticosteroids, tonsillectomy, drugs like Aliskiren, Cyclosporine, and Mycophenolate Mofetil (immunosuppressive agent) as medications that can slow the progress of the disease and help manage symptoms such as high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and swelling. Although several new molecules are under investigation, there is still an absence of disease-specific treatment for IgA Nephropathy patients.

Since the entire IgA Nephropathy landscape was recently devoid of any approved pharmaceutical treatment option, any significant development in this direction is expected to create a tectonic impact on the existing IgAN market scenario. Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Nefecon, by Calliditas Therapeutics, a patented oral formulation of a potent and well-known active substance - budesonide - for targeted release. The formulation is designed to deliver the drug to the Peyer's patch region of the lower small intestine, where the disease originates, as per the predominant pathogenesis models. It is derived from the TARGIT technology, which allows the substance to pass through the stomach and intestine without being absorbed and released in a pulse-like fashion only when it reaches the lower small intestine.

Another major anticipated drug is Sparsentan from Travere Therapeutics Inc, it is a first-in-class, orally active, single-molecule that functions as a high-affinity dual-acting antagonist of both endothelin type A (ETA) and angiotensin II subtype 1 (AT1) receptors which are associated with kidney disease progression.

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Iptacopan: Novartis

Nefecon: Calliditas Therapeutics

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics Inc.

Narsoplimab: Omeros

IgA Nephropathy Market: Drivers and Barriers

A robust pipeline of novel potential therapies as well as the discovery of new pathogenic mechanisms serves as major factors for IgA Nephropathy market growth in the coming years. Increased prevalence, development of novel biomarkers, strategic partnerships among active players, and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period also attribute to the expected surge in the IgA Nephropathy market.

Now, the unreported and undiagnosed IgA Nephropathy cases, lack of in-depth understanding of the disease pathogenesis, challenges in drug development like low recruitment numbers are several IgA Nephropathy market setbacks that can hold back the IgAN market. Heterogeneous clinical presentation and the variation in the prevalence of IgA Nephropathy are also considered some of the potential drawbacks.

There definitely are few factors acting as drawbacks for the IgA Nephropathy market, but DelveInsight estimates that the current understanding of IgAN has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, better outcomes, and consequently, will give rise to an increased IgA Nephropathy therapeutic market share.

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Companies: Novartis, Calliditas Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, Inc, Omeros

Novartis, Calliditas Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, Inc, Omeros Key IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies : Iptacopan, Nefecon, Atrasentan, Sparsentan, Narsoplimab

: Iptacopan, Nefecon, Atrasentan, Sparsentan, Narsoplimab Therapeutic Assessment : IgA Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

: IgA Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: IgA Nephropathy market drivers and barriers

IgA Nephropathy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of IgA Nephropathy 3 IgA Nephropathy: Market overview at a glance 4 Executive Summary of IgA Nephropathy 5 Disease Background and Overview: IgA Nephropathy 6 IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 7 Organizations contributing towards IgA Nephropathy 8 Case Reports of IgA Nephropathy 9 IgA Nephropathy Patient Journey 10 IgA Nephropathy Emerging Therapies 11 IgA Nephropathy: Seven Major Market Analysis 12 IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers 13 IgA Nephropathy Market Barriers 14 IgA Nephropathy SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs in IgA Nephropathy 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access in IgA Nephropathy 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

