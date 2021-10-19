Regulatory News:

CHARLATTE AUTONOM, a joint venture between NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) and CHARLATTE MANUTENTION, announces that it has issued the CE declaration of conformity to the Machine Directive for the AUTONOM TRACT AT135, a decisive step towards its commercialization and operation in complete autonomy, without a safety driver.

A state-of-the-art design, in compliance with CE and ISO regulation

The AUTONOM TRACT AT135 is the result of an inherently safe technical development that allows it to issue its CE declaration in compliance with the 2006/42 Machine Regulation. To ensure the safe operation of the AT135 in its environment, a global risk assessment led to the development of a safe hardware and software architecture. As a result of this design, the AUTONOM TRACT complies with the industry standard ISO 3691-4:2020 for driverless industrial trucks.

Experiment with GEODIS in real conditions

The AUTONOM TRACT AT135 is already in use in real conditions on the production site of a major global car manufacturer, operated by the logistics company GEODIS. This experiment allows the AT135 to be evaluated under demanding conditions and to demonstrate, with performance measurements, its safe operation as well as its operational and economic relevance. It fits naturally into existing traffic, both indoors and outdoors, offering a maximum operating speed of 15km/h in full autonomy and a traction capacity of 25 tons.

Autonomous driving as a solution for the logistics sector

The main markets targeted by CHARLATTE AUTONOM are industrial and airport logistics, which are suffering from staffing issues due to the lack of manpower and need flexible solutions. As a pioneer in the electrification of handling vehicle fleets in industrial and airport environments, CHARLATTE MANUTENTION supports its customers in optimizing their performance by providing them with autonomous mobility solutions.

Pierre Lahutte, CEO of NAVYA, states: "The achievement of this new milestone is the result of the joint design work of CHARLATTE MANUTENTION and NAVYA, carried out in full compliance with industry standards. This CE certification demonstrates the safe operation of the AUTONOM TRACT AT135, based on Driven by NAVYA technology, and now allows us to launch its awaited commercialization in a context of increasing lack of qualified resources in the logistics sector

Bastien Devaux, President of CHARLATTE MANUTENTION, indicates: "This step marks the beginning of the commercialization phase of the AUTONOM TRACT AT135, meeting the needs identified in the industrial and airport handling markets to deploy safe, high-performance solutions that generate productivity gains

Thierry Schnepp, Project Director for GEODIS' Contract Logistics Division, states: "This experiment is in line with GEODIS' 'Keep Rising' philosophy, which encourages us to anticipate and take advantage of technological developments. It helps us to continually offer innovative solutions to improve our customers' performance

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

About CHARLATTE MANUTENTION

Charlatte Manutention, a Fayat Group company, is the world leader in electric luggage tractors. With 140 employees in France and the United States, Charlatte Manutention generated sales of 65 million euros in 2017-2018. With a presence in 170 countries through its 196 companies, and thanks to the involvement of its 21,425 employees, the Fayat Group, founded in France in 1957, supports its customers throughout the world with innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction market and in the seven major sectors around which it has been built: Public Works, Foundations, Building, Energy Services, Metal and Mechanical Construction, Boilermaking and Road Material. In 2018, the Group generated sales of €4.4 billion. World leader and specialist in road equipment, Fayat offers a complete and high-performance range of equipment in line with each stage of the road's life cycle.

About CHARLATTE AUTONOM

CHARLATTE AUTONOM is a joint venture created in 2018 by NAVYA, a leader in autonomous mobility systems, and CHARLATTE MANUTENTION (Fayat Group), a world leader in the design and manufacture of electric handling equipment for industrial and airport use, with the aim of developing autonomous tractor solutions for industrial and airport sites. As a result of this shared expertise and know-how, the AUTONOM TRACT AT135 is an autonomous, electric and supervised solution for the transport of goods.

About GEODIS www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005998/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing

Communication Manager

Mélanie Voron

melanie.voron@navya.tech

+33 (0)6 68 23 82 84

CFO

Benoit Jacheet

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98