- (PLX AI) - Telekom Austria Strong Q3 2021: Growing Service Revenues in all Markets, Outlook raised
- • Telekom Austria Group revenues in the third quarter grew by 5.5%
- • Q3 net income EUR 181 million vs. estimate EUR 155 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 3-4%
- • Q3 revenue EUR 1,205 million vs. estimate EUR 1,180 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 501 million vs. estimate EUR 480 million
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 244 million vs. estimate EUR 228 million
