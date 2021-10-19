Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2021 | 20:05
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jøtul AS: Jotul Holdings SA to redeem its outstanding up to NOK 400,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0010815749

Jotul Holdings SA hereby refers to its outstanding up to NOK 400,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0010815749 (the "Bonds") and to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

Reference is further made to a call notice dated 28 September 2021, in which Jotul Holdings SA informed the holders of the Bonds that it was exercising its option to redeem all outstanding Bonds in full pursuant to Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the Terms and Conditions (the "Call Notice") on 25 October 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). Jotul Holdings SA's obligation to redeem the Bonds on the Redemption Date was conditional upon Jøtul AS fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from its bonds issued 6 October 2021, which are, among other things, to be applied towards financing the redemption of the Bonds by way of repayment of shareholder loans provided by Jotul Holdings SA (the "Financing Condition").

Jotul Holdings SA hereby confirms that the Financing Condition is fulfilled and undertakes to unconditionally redeem the outstanding Bonds on 25 October 2021 in accordance with the Call Notice.

For more information, please visit Jotul Holdings SA's website at https://intl.jotul.com/investor-relationsor contact:

Jotul Holdings SA:

Nils Agnar Brunborg, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +47 69 35 90 00
Mail: Nils.Brunborg@jotul.no

This is information which Jotul Holdings SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 CET on 19 October 2021.

Attachment

  • Jotul Holdings SA - Press release - 19.10.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af7bea6e-9a80-4160-a8cc-55673b2c6456)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.