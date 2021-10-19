Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Jose Ojeda as Chief Financial Officer.

New Chief Financial Officer

Juan Jose Ojeda will immediately succeed Osvaldo Navarro who announced his resignation earlier this week. Mr. Juan Jose Ojeda previously held the position as CFO in LImpiolux S.A Mr Ojeda has a degree of Public Accountant in Universidad de Belgrano. He also furthered his education at IAE, where he graduated PDD program. He is a native Spanish speaker and fluent in English.

"We welcome Mr. Ojeda to our leadership team," said Andrea Pagani, CEO of Upco International. "His more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector brings Upco a strong network and knowledge needed to support our growth initiatives." Mr. Pagani, continued: "We would like to thank Mr. Navarro for his work over the past year overseeing our financial restructuring and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Juan Jose Ojeda, CFO of Upco International stated: "I look forward to the opportunity of contributing to Upco's future success and growth of the company."

The company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 800,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company. The options will vest 25% in 12 Month from the Issuance, 25% 24 months from date of issuance and 25% at 36 and 48 months from the date of issuance and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD$0.09 per common share, for a period of 4 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Upco International Inc. ("Upco")

Upco International is a cloud-based mobile technology and telecommunications company focused on providing users with a secure communication ecosystem for texting and calling globally. Upco's telecom division is managed by its wholly owned subsidiary Oktacom Inc. The Company is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier allowing its international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business to more efficiently execute high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco's digital division is managed by its second wholly owned subsidiary, UpOne. UpOne is building a mobile app, currently available on Android and iOS, that is advancing towards offering users the ability to send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

