Cambridge Global: Sopris Solar Can Sustainably Power Your Electric Vehicle

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cars powered by electricity are gaining more attention now than ever before, especially with innovators like Tesla reshaping what was previously thought out of reach with electric vehicles. However, there is still an environmental cost to using electric vehicles. This cost comes mainly from the electricity consumption that electric vehicles need, which is often generated at power plants producing significant carbon emissions. Fortunately, alternative methods of energy production are paving the way for a future of emission-free electric vehicles. More specifically, developments in solar panel technology are working with charging stations to provide efficient and carbon-free fuel for electric vehicles and their owners to rely on.

Nathan Billmaier, CEO and founder of solar panel company, Sopris Solar , explains how solar panels can be used to sustainably power electric vehicles, without contributing to further carbon emissions that lead to harmful greenhouse gases.

Alternative Fuel to An Electric Powered Car

There's often the debate of which is better for the environment - traditional gas-powered cars or electric vehicles. While there's plenty of debate on whether electric cars will take over the transportation industry, we have evidence that proves that the way both traditional gas-powered cars and electric vehicles are produced can cause harm to the environment in their own way.

For gas-powered vehicles, it's easy to explain, but for electric vehicles, it's a little more complex. In a 2014 study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , there is information that displaysthat when electric vehicles are charged with coal-powered electricity, where electricity is produced by burning coal in a boiler to produce steam, they are actually worse for the environment than conventional gasoline cars. What is even more alarming is that some global players still rely on coal for a majority of their electricity production. China is one of these countries, with over 50% of the electricity grid in the country being powered by coal. While this puts pressure on the global effort to reduce dangerous emissions, groups such as Sopris Solar are helping develop solutions to make electric vehicles a viable sustainability measure.

"It is our hope at Sopris Solar , that the world will understand the harm of carbon emissions, and turn to solar energy to power their energy creation," says Nathan Billmaier, CEO - Sopris Solar. "It is unacceptable to continue using fossil fuels for electricity production, especially when green alternatives like solar panels exist and are available for mass use. We need to collectively do better."

How Sopris Solar Works Beyond the Grid

Fortunately, even though carbon-emitting energy power plants still exist in excess, many are making the shift to alternative green energy sources. As electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream, with major players such as Ford and Hyundai planning to release their own electric vehicle models in the coming months and years, discussions about their energy consumption are being brought front and center.

Solar panel energy companies, like Sopris Solar, have made it their mission to meet these environmental problems head-on. Not only are they developing highly efficient solar panels for home and corporate installation, but Sopris Solar has also developed solutions to directly integrate solar power into existing electric vehicles. Below are just a few of the ways Sopris Solar is making solar-powered electric vehicles more viable than ever before.

No matter the type of voltage or plug needed for your electric vehicle, Sopris Solar can install unique charging ports to support any vehicle.

can install unique charging ports to support any vehicle. Electric vehicle charging systems are directly compatible with Sopris Solar panels, as the solar panel current only requires an inverter to transmit the energy to a car.

panels, as the solar panel current only requires an inverter to transmit the energy to a car. The infrastructure for solar panel electric vehicle charging can be installed even before you buy an electric vehicle. As the world makes the slow but steady shift to electric vehicles, people can prepare for this shift in advance, by having the green charging capabilities ready to go, all thanks to Sopris Solar .

"Our mission was to try and think of everything surrounding electric vehicle solar power charging," explains Nathan Billmaier. "We knew that in order for people to make the shift to solar-powered charging, our solution would have to be integrable, adaptable, and easy to use - and I'm proud to say that we've achieved all the above. Now, we're just excited to see how our solar panels can have a positive effect on the future of electric vehicle consumption."

Climate change continues to be a major area of concern and as electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream, thought must be given to the environmental impact that electric vehicles have. As countries slowly make the push to change their energy to greener sources, solar power provides an easy way to integrate electric vehicle use with green energy, as Nathan Billmaier explains above, providing a way for these vehicles to maintain their status as a green mode of transportation.

