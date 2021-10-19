Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announced plans to appoint Cidel Asset Management Inc. ("Cidel") sub-advisor to NCM Core Income Fund (the "Fund"), effective November 1, 2021. Gary Morris, responsible for the overall management of the fixed income team at Cidel, has been named lead portfolio manager. NCM continues as portfolio manager and there are no material changes to the investment objective or strategy of the Fund.

Gary has been part of Canada's fixed income community for over 30 years and has a 25-year track record as a lead bond manager.

"Gary's excellent track record and utilization of fundamental, technical and non-systematic factors makes him a great fit for the NCM Core Income Fund," said Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales and Marketing.

Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com .

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third-party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

