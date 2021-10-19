Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed an additional non-brokered private placement of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $170,000 with Raymond James Ltd.

The Company has issued a total of 1,000,000 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $170,000.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" share (a "Common Share") and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until October 19 2022. Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and flow-through mining expenditures as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund eligible exploration expenditures on Company's projects in British Columbia.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on February 20, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees to qualified finders of $10,200 representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company also issued 60,000 non-transferable finders' warrants to qualified finders, with each finders' warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 until October 19, 2023.

The financing is subject to receiving the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

