Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Enters Grant Management Vertical with Acquisition of Fluent Technology

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specialising in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fluent Technology, a leader in grant management software, headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The acquisition marks Valsoft's entry into the growing grant management vertical.

Fluent will join Valsoft's MIT Group, an operating portfolio within Manos Software (a division of Valsoft Corporation).

Keith Turkington, Managing Director of Fluent, is excited about the future with Valsoft.

"We are very proud of what we've accomplished to date, establishing our products Flexi-Grant and ESIF (European Structural and Investment Funds grant management system) as market-leading solutions with impressive success over the past years. We view the acquisition by Valsoft as a very positive step for the business and we're excited to see what we can achieve together."

Keith will join the MIT management group as Group Vice President, Grant Management, and ensure a smooth transition for both customers and the Fluent team. The company will continue to provide excellent support and a robust software solution to customers.

"We're delighted to welcome our colleagues at Fluent to the MIT family. The team, culture, and leadership are well aligned with our existing values, and we look forward to building the business together," Patrick Cusk, CEO MIT Group. "Fluent is a leader and innovator in grant management - this acquisition will give us a strong platform to expand our footprint in the space."

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Fluent Technology

Fluent Technology Ltd are the authors of Flexi-Grant, a market-leading cloud-based solution designed to help third sector, not-for-profit, government and local government organizations manage their entire grant-making processes in accordance with grant management best practices.

Since 2011 Flexi-Grant has helped some of the UK's best-known grant givers to standardize the way they manage grants and process applications for more than £10bn of funding.

Press Contact:

Tom Hedges

Group Vice President Marketing & Brand Communications MIT Group

tom.hedges@mitgroup.io

Valsoft was represented internally by Senior Legal Counsel (UK/Europe) Oliver Gray and General Counsel David Felicissimo, and external counsel Glenn Watterson of Mills Selig. Fluent was represented by Katey Dixon of Forde Campbell.

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668776/Valsoft-Enters-Grant-Management-Vertical-with-Acquisition-of-Fluent-Technology