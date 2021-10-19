Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce the results of a recent study showed the presence of Cannabidiol (CBD) in mice's brains, 41 days after being injected with Innocan's CBD LPT (CBD-Loaded Liposome Platform Technology). In contrast, no CBD was demonstrated in mice's brains, 22 days following the injection of free CBD (without using Innocan's LPT delivery system).





Figure 1. Mean brain CBD concentrations, following CBD LPT (CBD-Loaded Liposome Platform Technology) injection post 41 days vs free CBD (without using Innocan's LPT delivery system) 22 days post injection



Prolonged and controlled release of CBD from Innocan's novel Delivery System injected subcutaneously, showed continuous clinically relevant concentrations of CBD in the blood for a long time. The Company believes this will be a good predictor of CBD exposure when administered in humans.

The Company believes that the continuous and long blood presence of CBD in blood for a longer time post local administration, seems to be superior to orally administered CBD in two aspects: (a) it will all allow a single administration of CBD instead of daily administration; and (b) it will overcome the low (10-20%) oral bioavailability of CBD. The superior PK of the CBD Delivery System administered, may achieve controlled concentration of CBD in the blood leading to a better clinical outcome.





Figure 2. Prof. Chezy Barenholz and Daniel Zilbersheid at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's lab

Prof. Chezy Barenholz of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem said, this is yet another major step-up in our research, showing measurable evidence to the relative and robust bioavailability of CBD once administered through our LPT. Barenholz added "such results serve as a better predictor to human PK profile".

"Our nexus between deep scientific expertise and robust pharma commercialization know-how is, once again, showing its results", said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma and added, "We hope that such valuable breakthroughs will help in positioning Innocan as a substantial player in the CBD Pharma industry".

Innocan's relationship with The Hebrew University

Innocan Pharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a worldwide exclusive research and license agreement with Yissum Research and Development Company ("Yissum"), the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, with respect to the design, preparation, characterization and evaluation of hydrogels containing CBD (or other cannabinoids) loaded liposomes. The research and development initiative is led by Professor Chezy Barenholz, head of the Membrane and Liposome Research Department at The Hebrew University, which is the inventor of over fifty-five patent families, two of which underlie Doxil®, an FDA-approved drug for breast cancer treatment. This unique liposome platform technology may have a wide range of applications, such as epilepsy, pain relief, inflammation and central nervous system disorders. A patent application was filed covering this technology on October 7, 2019.

About Innocan

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Pharma and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Corona Virus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administered by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Pharma signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administered by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Barenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential conditions. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

