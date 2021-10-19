New Corporate Branding and Website, and Update of Cryptocurrency Holdings and Investments

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) -Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to provide corporate update.

New Corporate Branding & Website

Cypherpunk is pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website. The updated website was created as a part of a rebranding of the Company's corporate image and introduces Cypherpunk's new corporate logo. This logo symbolizes the Company's core belief in the distributed nature of cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography technologies and is inspired by a geometrical design. The updated website also includes a statement of the Company values and its mission statement of "Becoming a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments." To view the updated website with the new branding please use the following link: www.cypherpunkholdings.com.

Tony Guoga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cypherpunk commented: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new website and introduce to investors Cypherpunk's new brand image. Cypherpunk has a core mission and our new website is intended to better position the Company to achieve its corporate goals and drive shareholder value."

Update of Investment Portfolio

Cryptocurrency Holdings

Cypherpunk currently holds an aggregate of 401 bitcoins (BTC) and 357 Ether (ETH).

Equity Holdings

Animoca Brands (Equity Investment)

Animoca Brands is a company operating in the digital entertainment, blockchain and gamification sectors. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products using popular intellectual properties. The Company holds 2 million ordinary shares of Animoca Brands. Animoca is currently trading via Primary Markets on a matched basis via https://www.primarymarkets.com/trading-company/animoca-brands/.

Chia Network Inc. (Equity Investment)

Chia Network is a developer of a blockchain and smart transaction platform, created by the inventor of BitTorrent, Bram Cohen.

zkSNACKS Limited (Equity Investment)

The products of zkSnacks include Wasabi Wallet, which is an open source, non-custodial, privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet for desktop use.

NGRAVE (Convertible Debt)

NGRAVE is a digital asset and blockchain security provider located in Antwerpen, Belgium. Its flagship product "ZERO" - also known as "The Coldest Wallet" - is a fully offline hardware wallet that features the world's highest security certification, EAL7, for its secure operating system.

Katana Cryptographic Ltd (Equity Investment)

Katana Cryptographic has developed an advanced and secure mobile bitcoin wallet known as "Samourai". The goal of the Samourai wallet is to empower people with the cryptographic tools readily available today in order to enable individual financial independence and self-sovereignty.

Other Investments

IPv4 Addresses

The Company also holds a total inventory of 24,576 IPv4 addresses, which it leases to its customers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its corporate mission, goals and investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

