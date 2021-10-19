SBB Research Group recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the October 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

(Chicago) provides mentoring and tutoring programs through the sport of boxing to engage with underserved youth in the community. Brushwood Center (Riverwoods) is an arts and cultural center that offers programs to promote well-being, foster creativity, and stimulate learning for youth, families, military veterans, and senior citizens.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's awards. Each finalist will receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Last month, Haven Youth and Family Services received a $5,000 grant to support adolescents' mental health and well-being in the local community. In addition, the funds will enable the organization to expand its programs and accommodate each family's financial situation.

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

