Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - The ready-made MetaTrader 5 platform for hedge-funds utilizes MetaQuotes' cutting-edge technology, which is based on the company's 21-year expertise and technological innovation. The ultimate platform performance is supported by MQL5.com community and MQL5 Cloud Network resources. By accessing these extensive resources, hedge funds can reduce the investment hypothesis testing time from several days to a few minutes. Mr. Manas D. Kumaar, Group CEO of PWE Capital, has particularly commented on the platform's high-frequency algorithmic trading capabilities, which are especially important for quantum funds, after the company moved to MetaTrader 5 in September 2021.

Today MetaQuotes' representatives presented three additional unique features available in MetaTrader 5 for hedge funds. These include the multicurrency tester, a cloud storage for the back office, and ready-made AI scanners for market analysis.

Multicurrency Tester

The multicurrency tester works with an unlimited number of currencies, which can assist hedge fund analysts in taking the hypothesis testing process to the next level. Tester capabilities are supported by three tools: a testing agent, a visual tester and an optimization agent. High testing speed is maintained through the use of extensive resources provided by MetaQuotes' MQL5 Cloud Network.

Cloud Storage

The cloud storage enables the optimization of back-office operations and supports shared development projects. The system provides standard version control features to track and manage changes in software code. The storage keeps source code safe by preventing data loss: the service reliability is guaranteed by MetaQuotes' vast expertise in developing and implementing complex front, middle and back office solutions.

AI Scanners

MetaQuotes provides limitless opportunities for creating AI solutions to implement technical market analysis, based on the proprietary MQL5 programming language. Companies can create their own scanners or choose from thousands of ready-made applications, as well as order customized solutions from the MQL5.com Market and from Freelance services.

MetaQuotes is considered as one of the leading developers of software applications for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. Released in 2020, the updated MetaTrader 5 for Hedge Funds is a real breakthrough platform which offers a turnkey solution for mutual funds, prop trading and investment companies, right out of the box. In August 2021, MetaTrader 5 for Hedge Funds was recognized by the HFM Connect professional community, which has included the platform into its partner service directory.

Source

MetaQuotes Ltd

Mikhail Kirilin

Contact: kirilin@metaquotes.net