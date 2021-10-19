Haven Youth Family Services has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Haven supports the mental health and well-being of adolescents in the local community. The organization partners with local schools to provide counseling and assessments, and offers 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency housing assistance, and outreach programs.

Since 1978, Haven has provided a safe place for adolescents struggling with mental health issues. Last year, the organization presented its outreach and educational program to more than 1,700 students and supported 230 individual, family, and group counseling clients through Haven's clinical programs.

Donations to Haven make it possible for their team of clinicians to provide services at a reduced rate. "This grant will enable us to expand our treatment and outreach program and educate students about mental health while providing much-needed support to school staff," said Charley Smith, Haven's Executive Director. "Additionally, the grant will allow us to accommodate every family's financial situation and engage with many adolescents during their school day at no charge."

"The breadth of Haven's programs reflects their holistic approach to mental health," said Matt Aven, SBBRG's COO. "We are grateful for everything they do for our community."

For more information about Haven Youth Family Services, visit havenforyouth.org.

To date, SBBRG's grant program has supported dozens of organizations providing critical support to our community. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

