Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Sustainability Report (the "ESG Report"). The ESG Report provides an outline of the Company's key ESG metrics, ongoing initiatives and areas of focus, and is available on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

Selected highlights of the 2020 ESG Report:

77% of our fracturing fluid systems were optimized for use with non-fresh water sources

43% of active fracturing fleet equipped with dual fuel enabled pumps entering 2021

3 million litres of diesel replaced with cleaner burning natural gas

Over 591 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent emissions and 220,000 litres of diesel were eliminated through automated idle reduction technology

31% of employees at Trican corporate offices were female

Current Board of Directors comprised of 80% independent directors of which 40% are female

"We are focused on delivering industry leading energy services to our customers while doing what is right for our people, our stakeholders and the environment," noted Mr. Bradley Fedora, President & CEO of Trican. "We look forward to making measurable improvements to the sustainability of our services while helping our customers achieve their ESG goals."

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

