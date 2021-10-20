Wayve, the London-based company pioneering deep learning for autonomous urban mobility, today announced a Fleet Data Collection Pilot with DPD, the UK's leading parcel delivery firm. The companies are working together to explore how innovations in computer vision and machine learning can be applied to existing fleet and delivery operations to increase the safety of smart urban delivery solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006126/en/

Wayve's Fleet Data Collection Cameras (Photo: Business Wire)

"Real-world driving data is fundamental to building the core capabilities of Wayve's technology and we have built industry-leading expertise in the collection and utilisation of fleet-scale data," said Alex Kendall, Wayve CEO. "Working with DPD is an incredible opportunity to accelerate the collection of peta-byte scale datasets that expand our coverage in more areas of the UK and helps us improve the safety and driving intelligence of our technology."

For the pilot program, data-collection devices have been deployed on 50 DPD vans in Greater London, which will enable Wayve to collect driving data from vans during their normal driving operations. Wayve's lean, camera-first system, which works off of 4G connectivity, provides a 360-degree surround view of the vehicle with zero impact to the vehicle operator. DPD is leveraging Wayve's expertise in capturing, processing and managing driving data in a compliant and secure way. "DPD's delivery fleet drove over a 156 million miles in 2018, covering 96% of the U.K. road network on average, at least once a month. Working with Wayve, we plan to use this data to improve insurance claim handling for vehicles on the road," said Max Glaisher, Sr. Product Manager, Innovation at DPD UK.

"We are excited to collaborate with Wayve, an industry leader in AI and machine learning, as we continue to explore the use of cutting-edge technologies to support our Insurance and Risk teams," said Andrew Morgan, Insurance Risk Manager at DPD UK. "Through this pilot, we aim to learn how advanced vision-based technologies can be applied to enhance the safety of our fleet for drivers, and other road users."

Wayve has been developing its AI-driven autonomous mobility technology for the past four years, including on-road testing in multiple cities in the UK. This pilot program will allow Wayve to collaborate closely with a last-mile delivery customer on fleet learning technology that will help large-scale operators enhance fleet safety.

About Wayve

Wayve is on a mission to reimagine autonomous mobility through embodied intelligence. We are the first to deploy autonomous vehicles on public roads with end-to-end deep learning, pioneering the AI software, lean hardware and fleet learning platform for AV 2.0: a next generation autonomous driving system that can quickly and safely adapt to new driving domains anywhere in the world. Founded in 2017, Wayve is made up of a global team of experts in machine learning and robotics from top organisations around the world. Wayve has raised over $58M and is backed by Eclipse Ventures, Balderton Capital and prominent technology leaders such as Sir Richard Branson, Rosemary Leith and Yann LeCun. The team is headquartered in London with their fleet of vehicles testing in cities across the UK. Wayve aims to be the first to deploy autonomy in 100 cities. To learn more, visit www.wayve.ai.

About DPD

The UK's favourite parcel delivery group: DPD has been voted top in MoneySavingExpert's consumer satisfaction poll for parcel delivery companies for eight years running. In April 2015, DPD was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise 2015 in the Innovation category, for its unique one-hour delivery service, Predict. In 2018, DPD opened the UK's first all-electric parcel delivery depot in Westminster. DPD currently has 1,500 EVs on the road in the UK and in October 2020, announced plans to deliver to 25 of the largest towns and cities in the UK with zero and low-emission delivery means by 2025. Details of all of DPD's sustainability initiatives can be found on its dedicated green website: https://green.dpd.co.uk/ DPD is a member of DPD group, one of Europe's leading parcels groups, wholly owned by France's La Poste, the second largest postal group in Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006126/en/

Contacts:

Tilly Pielichaty

PR Manager, Wayve

tilly@wayve.ai

07505462340