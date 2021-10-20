Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) ("Intellabridge") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Intellabridge and to broaden the company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the (CSE: INTL) (the "CSE"), (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six months starting October 19, 2021 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee for their services, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

"The Hybrid engagement adds valuable marketing and communications capabilities to our investor relations strategy," explained John Eagleton CEO of Intellabridge. "By hiring Hybrid, a highly experienced investor relations firm with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets, we will get tremendous exposure to investors and expand market awareness, while we continue to deliver on our growth and marketing strategy."

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation:

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at www.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100278