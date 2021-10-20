DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for potential new bond issue and publishes certain financial information



20-Oct-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces fixed income investor meetings for potential new bond issue and publishes certain financial information NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Essen, 20 October 2021, 07:30 hours, - TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON"), hereby announces that Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 25 October 2021. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a 5-year senior secured fixed rate bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue, should it materialise, will be used to refinance the early redemption of TEMPTON's existing bond loan (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792), finance acquisitions as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes and the costs associated with the bond issue. Bondholders under the existing bond loan (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) will be offered to exchange existing bonds for bonds issued under the new bond issue and, if and to the extent they accept such offer, will instead of the call premium receive a roll-over fee (equal to the call premium) at the issue date of the new bonds. Existing bondholders are encouraged to contact Pareto Securities AS (see contact details below) within 16:00 CEST on 28 October 2021 for further information. In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, TEMPTON publishes preliminary financial information for the last twelve months ended September 2021 and an outlook for the financial year ending December 2021. As per 30 September LTM net leverage (net debt / EBITDA) amounted to -0.1x (on a pro-forma post-bond basis and adjusted for roll-over fee, call premium and interest). EURm 30.09.2021 LTM FY 2021E Revenues 300.8 290-300 EBITDA 18.0 18.0-20.0 *** End of ad hoc announcement *** For further information please contact: For TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:

Frau Christina Decker

Head of Marketing

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telefon: +49 201 89479-48

Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/ For Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch:

Maximilian Moser

Investment Banking

Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch

Gräfstrasse 97, 60487 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Telefon: +49 69 58 99 70

Mail: maximilian.moser@paretosec.com This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to ABM Rules. This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, CFO, on 20 October 2021 at 07:30 CEST. 20-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

