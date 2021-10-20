New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - The AP UNIQUE Moments Collection, a series of historic news photos has captured the attention and enthusiasm of NFT collectors around the world.

The NFT works minted October 19, 2021 by AP and MetaList are offered to collectors in both auction and valuable mystery boxes. The images chosen for this unique, global collection feature beautiful and historic moments delivered on the famous AP newswire over the past 100 years.





After the sale started, the mystery boxes were sold out in a short period of time.And the auction works are still under continuous bidding.

NFTs with Both Historical and Aesthetic Value

"We've always thought of photojournalism as an art form,"said Sharona Lee, co-founder of Metalist.,"A good NFT has multifaceted collectible value, while its artistic and aesthetic value are the most intuitive and core. If there is a better story or more important commemorative meaning behind the aesthetic expression, the collection will be even more important to history."

One example of the important pieces in this collection is a rare photo NFT of Soviet cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space, whose bravery and curiosity led humanity into space and the enormously important discoveries in the decades that followed.





The incredible photograph of Edward White II, who conducted the first American spacewalk, is also featured in the auction. For most of humanity, this was the first time seeing planet earth from space, an awesome experience forever captured for history.





Arizona's super blue blood moon, photographed in 2018, is eerie, quiet and rich with incredible colors. The photo of the super blue moon total lunar eclipse, which occurs once in 150 years, is both an important news photo NFT but also one of the most beautiful ever minted.





Dwayne Desaulniers, Director of Blockchain for The Associated Press, said, "This AP NFT series is a tribute to world history and to some of the most important achievements of humanity. For 175 years, AP has been reporting facts to the world and this Unique Moments collection tells some of the biggest stories and achievements. These are stories every person on the planet needs to see and be aware of."

More Works for Auction: Famous Faces and Historical Events of Global Impact

In addition to great and unique moments in our history, this NFT collection from AP also features some of the greatest news makers in history. The series explores the events and individuals who changed world history. Among the rare photos are historic figures such as Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and many more individuals who helped shape the society we have today.

Popular NFT Mystery Boxes

Apart from the valuable NFT works on auction, Metalist has also introduced AP NFT mystery boxes, which sold out shortly after dropping. The mystery boxes have three themes: human conflict, scientific exploration and equal rights for all. Many of the successful collectors have opened and posted the historic content of their mystery boxes. In the series dedicated to human conflict, included are important moments in history such as the Nuremberg trials that delivered justice to the Nazis, the assassination of President Kennedy that shocked the world and a remarkable photo of the revolutionary Che Guevara in 1964.

Sharona Lee, co-founder of MetaList added, "There are still some rare NFT mystery boxes that have yet to be opened, such as the pictures of US President Joe Biden signing important equal rights declarations, some of the more recent advances in space exploration and historic images of Nelson Mandela, among others."

About MetaList Lab:

Metalist Lab is based in Australia, and is a world-leading publisher of NFTs. It brings countless outstanding NFT designers together with the top names in encryption technology, and has worked with game companies such as NetEase, news and communications agencies such as the Associated Press, as well as many high-level artists and their IPs. Recently it's been distributing NFTs for NetEase's globally-popular game Naraka: Bladepoint, as well as the The AP Unique Moments NFT series.

