The state of New York will sell more than $200 million in equipment as Tesla plans to ramp up and expand operations at a manufacturing facility in Buffalo.From pv magazine USA New York state has begun to sell off more than $200 million in manufacturing equipment that it bought for planned Tesla and Panasonic solar manufacturing facilities in Buffalo. According to local media outlets, the state is moving this equipment to make room for new equipment Tesla has already purchased for planned expansions of its operations at the RiverBend manufacturing facility. The state is framing the story to say ...

