Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the cryptocurrency Cardano and the Company's position through its wholly owned subsidiary Babbage Mining Corp. in Cardano's native token ("ADA").

The Company exited from its position in ADA and is pleased to announce that it generated capital gains and yield of $703.7K or 88% in a 7 month period beginning on March 29, 2021. The subsidiary had purchased a total of CDN $800k in digital assets.

Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain Inc. commented, "The company is extremely gratified with the growth we have made so far with the appreciation of our growing crypto portfolio. In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue to watch the basket of crypto assets in the portfolio as we further monetize our cash position and continuously innovate in the decentralized finance market."

With the ongoing maturity of crypto finance, the Babbage Mining team offers high performance and ample decentralized finance knowledge and has an incredible perspective on the cryptocurrency market focused on growing the value of the portfolio.

By mining altcoins through Proof of Stake, Babbage can provide to its investor's exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that altcoins represent.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com

