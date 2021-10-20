Das Instrument 39N CA5768081096 MATICA ENTERPRISES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2021

The instrument 39N CA5768081096 MATICA ENTERPRISES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021



Das Instrument IMO1 AT0000A21KS2 IMMOFINANZ AG INH. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2021

The instrument IMO1 AT0000A21KS2 IMMOFINANZ AG INH. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2021



Das Instrument G0J GB0033600353 GOOD ENERGY GROUP LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2021

The instrument G0J GB0033600353 GOOD ENERGY GROUP LS -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2021



Das Instrument 55I1 US36258Q2049 GS ACQ.HLDGS II COMP.UT EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2021

The instrument 55I1 US36258Q2049 GS ACQ.HLDGS II COMP.UT EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2021

MATICA ENTERPRISES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de