Capita plc - Appointment of David Lowden to Diploma PLC
PR Newswire
London, October 20
Capita plc
Director Declaration
20 October 2021
David Lowden - Appointment to Diploma PLC
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc (the "Company") confirms that David Lowden, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate of Diploma PLC with effect from 19 October 2021.
