Industrial shutdowns and reduced factory production capacity levels indicate the companies producing the raw materials used by solar manufacturers are being afflicted by electricity consumption measures just as other sectors are. It is not clear whether the solar industry will be afforded any favors by Beijing, as analyst Frank Haugwitz explains.In September 2020, China's president, Xi Jinping, announced the nation's CO2 emissions would peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality would be achieved by 2060, in what has been termed a "double carbon policy." In December, more details were made available, ...

