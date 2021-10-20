Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Isofol Medical AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (205/21)

On request of Isofol Medical AB (publ), company registration number 556759-8064, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from October 21, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Short name: ISOFOL -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009581051 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 135681 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 161,515,440 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.