GridGain Systems: GridGain Unveils Conference Schedule for 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache Ignitedistributed database, today published the conference schedulefor the 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition , a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place November 16, 2021. Featuring expert speakers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and GridGain, the 2021 conference is intended for developers, architects and members of the Apache Ignite community who use or are interested in using Apache Ignite to tackle speed and scale challenges in cloud environments. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.



"The movement of applications and data to the cloud continues to accelerate, and companies often don't realize they will face many of the same speed and scale challenges for their cloud deployments as they do on-premises," said Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC). "Apache Ignite, a top-5 Apache Software Foundation (ASF) project, is the go-to platform for addressing these speed and scale challenges, and the 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition is a unique opportunity for developers to learn about the benefits of Ignite in the cloud so they can accelerate their organization's cloud journey."

Keynote Speakers

Why and How to Put Apache Ignite in the Cloud and the 5 Lessons We Learned Doing It! - Shahir Daya, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect

- Shahir Daya, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect In-Memory Computing on the Wave of Cloud Transformation - Nikita Ivanov, Apache Ignite PMC, Co-founder and CTO, GridGain

Breakout Speakers

Building Cloud Native 5G Networks Functions with Apache Ignite - Alain Guigui, 5G Shared Data Environment Lead Architect, Communication & Media Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Alain Guigui, 5G Shared Data Environment Lead Architect, Communication & Media Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Deploying Apache Ignite in the Cloud: A Checklist - Alexander Shapkin, Apache Ignite Committer, GridGain Engineer

- Alexander Shapkin, Apache Ignite Committer, GridGain Engineer The Pragmatic Deployment Strategy for Multi-Cloud Architecture - Stan Lukyanov, GridGain Technical Director

- Stan Lukyanov, GridGain Technical Director Deploying Apache Ignite to the Cloud in Minutes: Lessons Learned from GridGain Nebula - Greg Stachnick, GridGain Director of Cloud Product Management

- Greg Stachnick, GridGain Director of Cloud Product Management Stateful Microservices with Spring Cloud and Apache Ignite - Alexander Kozhenkov, GridGain Team Lead



The 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition will include opportunities for expert Q&A throughout the event at a virtual booth as well as a designated Q&A After Party, where attendees can interact with speakers and other community members.

About the Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition

When: November 16, 2021

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

The Ignite Summit Cloud Edition is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation.

