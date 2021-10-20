Sports Tech Company deWiz Golf Expands Its Board with Kärrbrink to Strengthen Its Growth Phase

deWiz Golf's Board, including co-founders Christian Bergh and Markus Westerberg, has announced that Jesper Kärrbrink has been appointed new Chairman of the Board. Kärrbrink brings extensive experience from company leadership roles, currently as chairman of Green Jade Games and previously as CEO of, among others, Svenska Spel, Eniro, Euroflorist, Mr. Green, and Östersunds-Posten.

The world's first biofeedback swing modifier, deWiz, is a wearable tech that delivers full swing analysis and its patented Learning Stimuli with real-time feedback within a golf swing to accelerate the pace of learning. (Photo: Business Wire)

"On behalf of my co-founder Markus and deWiz's board, it is with great pride that I announce that Jesper has been appointed deWiz's new chairman of the board," said Christian Bergh, co-founder and COO of deWiz Golf. "After five years of development and research, this has been an exciting year with the launch of deWiz and the future is even more exciting with executives like Jesper helping us guide us towards our strategic vision to revolutionize golf and other sports using our world-class wearable technology. Jesper's global experience will be of great value as deWiz expands across golf-rich markets, including North America, Europe and Asia."

Launched this summer, deWiz is based on revolutionary wearable technology that combines capturing high-precision data of a golfer's swing in real time and biometric feedback to increase a golfer's pace of learning and consistency.

"deWiz is the perfect example of how technology can help players improve their golf game at all levels," said Jesper Kärrbrink, new chairman of deWiz Golf. "Artificial intelligence, data collection and motion sensors have been used for a long time to help elite athletes improve their performance. And what's really fascinating about deWiz is how it delivers this high-tech approach at my level, as a dedicated amateur golfer, through a wearable device that helps me to improve my game anywhere, whether I'm on the course, on the range or practicing on my swing at home."

Today, golfers in the EU, North America and South Korea can buy deWiz and the company plans to expand with new markets in 2022, including Japan, Australia and South Africa.

DEVELOPED BY EXPERTS, TESTED BY PROS: deWiz has been under development for more than five years and has attracted an impressive list of ambassadors, including Bryson DeChambeau, U.S. Open champion from 2020; Annika Sorenstam, 10-time major-champion; Vijay Singh, 3-time major-champion; Lydia Ko, 2-time major champion; 2016 Open-champion Henrik Stenson; 2019 Houston Open-champion Lanto Griffin; and 2-time world champion in long drive, Tim Burke. deWiz's user-friendly app and wearable technology tracks the exact position of a golfer's hands throughout the swing, providing a 3D analysis and delivers data showing Transition, Backswing Length, Wedge Distance and Tempo. These unique deWiz data points provide measurable values ??that any avid golfer, professional teacher or world-class player can use to effectively refine their swing. As a Swedish developed and produced product, deWiz is focused on its mission to help golfers around the world increase their enjoyment of the game through innovative technology that increases their pace of learning. At the moment, deWiz sells for $699 and is available in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South Korea (more markets are opening regularly visit the site for the latest updates). Visit dewizgolf.com for more information on how to improve your swing faster or download the app to demonstrate its features via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

