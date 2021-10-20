Gettin' the Groove Back: Booking.com's 7 Predictions for the Triumphant Return of Travel in 2022

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com reveals how a renewed sense of optimism is fueling a hunger to make 2022 the year to make the most of the unpredictability and get back out to fully experiencing the world. Travel trends for the year ahead include:

Vitamin Vacay - More so than daily exercise or mindful meditation, holidays will become THE form of self-care in 2022, with nearly three-quarters of people (74%) affirming that travel helps their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other forms of rest and relaxation. Resetting the Out Of (Home) Office - we'll see a significant rise in people wanting to take back control in a bid to firmly re-establish a healthy work-life balance as vacation time itself will be strictly work-free for three quarters of travelers (73%) in 2022. All the First-Time Feels - Remember what it was like to board a plane for the very first time? Or even just to check into a hotel? After feeling 'stuck' for so long, rather than rushing through the journey, travelers will be relishing every moment, with almost a fifth (17%) most looking forward to the pure excitement and anticipation as the journey begins.

Booking.com has delved into global booking trends** to share the 8 emerging destinations for travellers to explore in 2022 - with Llandudno, Wales, taking one of the top spots:

Atlanta , USA

Taichung, Taiwan

Gramado, Brazil

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Bra?ov, Romania

Llandudno, UK

Montpellier, France

Melaka, Malaysia

** The data analysts at Booking.com selected the top 1,000 booked destinations during the time period June - September 2021 and ranked them by fastest growing when compared to the window of time of in 2019 (to look at pre-pandemic trends). The destinations were slightly curated to ensure geographic distribution and not feature the same country twice.

