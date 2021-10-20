



SINGAPORE, Oct 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 1st November 2021, Moonstake will be taking part in a joint webinar co-hosted with our strategic partner, the TRON Foundation, at 7 PM Singapore Time (GMT+8). The event will center around our formal collaboration to enable TRX staking on Moonstake wallet, as well as discussing various topics related to staking and DeFi markets, the fields both of our projects are focusing on. This webinar will be useful for those who want to learn more about the TRON ecosystem and its value to crypto users. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, ORBS, and IOST, TRX will be our 13th supported staking coin.TRON is a market-leading blockchain well-known for its large and highly active community of users and developers from all over the world, dedicated to the establishment of a truly decentralized Internet and its infrastructure. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain based operating systems in the world, offers base public blockchain support of high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. TRON is core partners with numerous big names including the global tech giant Samsung, Opera, BitTorrent, Poloniex, Swisscom Blockchain, and many more. It is one of the fastest growing DeFi ecosystems on the market and currently boasts over 37 million accounts and nearly 2 billion transactions. The native coin Tronix (TRX) can be used by content consumers to pay creators for in-game assets, or use as currency in gaming or to reward creators directly for their entertainment content or to purchase additional access. In turn, the coin can be used by content creators to pay for various services on the network.There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so please feel free to ask any questions you may have.In this webinar, we're also giving away $50 worth of TRX each for the 4 best questions asked. Additionally, there will also be a lucky draw for 30 users who joined the webinar, each will receive $5 worth of TRX. Don't forget to tune in!About this webinarTOPIC: Moonstake and TRON Partnership for Staking Community and DeFiDATE & TIME: 1st November, 2021 at 7 PM in Singapore time (GMT+8) / 11 AM UTC.SPEAKERS:Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder of MoonstakeShogo Ishida, Senior Advisor of MoonstakeJustin Sun, Founder of TRONIN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:- What are the TRON and Moonstake projects, their missions and visions, and global strategies?- How will the Moonstake and TRON collaboration help to enhance the TRON ecosystem and promote TRX staking?- What benefits can the TRON global community expect from this partnership?- What are Moonstake and TRON's plans for the DeFi sector and is it one of the areas of collaboration in the near future?- What are some of the prospected milestones coming up in 2021?Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ERGuy7cISKK62sTFHFv2vQAbout MoonstakeAs a world-leading staking service provider, Moonstake develops and operates decentralized wallet services for enterprises and end users.Our full-scale staking business started in August 2020. With the support of users all over the world, our total staking assets has risen to 1.8 billion dollars. In June 2021, we ranked third among 15,000 staking providers globally.So far, we have expanded our business and ecosystem through about 30 strategic partnerships, including major blockchains such as Emurgo which is a constituent organization of Cardano, TRON, and NEO. In May 2021, we became a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed company "OIO Holdings Limited" on the Singapore Stock Exchange and we are working to further expand Moonstake's business and improve our credibility. https://www.moonstake.io/About TRONTRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch in May 2018, network independence in June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch in August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users. https://tron.network/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.