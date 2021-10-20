Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.10.2021 | 10:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest - Observations status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:



ISIN     Name                
DK0016272602 Fundamental Invest Stock Pick    
DK0060521854 Fundamental Invest Stock Pick II Akk



The observation status is removed, as Fundament Invest has disclosed that the
maximum of outstanding units has been lifted. 





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021056
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.