Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest - Observations status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0016272602 Fundamental Invest Stock Pick DK0060521854 Fundamental Invest Stock Pick II Akk The observation status is removed, as Fundament Invest has disclosed that the maximum of outstanding units has been lifted. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021056