- (PLX AI) - Hamburger Hafen expects revenue for the 2021 financial year around EUR 1,410 million in Port Logistics, up from previous forecast of "a significant increase from previous year."
- • Port Logistics EBIT for the year seen at EUR 190 million, up from EUR 140-165 million previously
- • At the Group level, a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous year is expected to around EUR 1,450 million
- • The forecast for the Group operating result (EBIT) was raised in response to the positive developments in the Port Logistics subgroup and is now at around EUR 205 million, up from EUR 153-178 million
- • Planned asset additions for investments to further increases in productivity in the Container and Intermodal segments will be delayed until 2022 as a result of the ongoing disruptions in global supply chains
