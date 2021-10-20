bet-at-home (BAH) made its first provision (€3.2m) for the reimbursement of player losses arising in its Austrian online casino offer in H121. A recent domestic legal decision means that more favourable rulings on appeal, as management expected, are unlikely in a reasonable timeframe. As a result, management has decided to suspend its online casino offering in Austria, and provided a further €21.4m to cover claims that continue to increase. Management now guides to an EBITDA loss in FY21, making the payment of a dividend unlikely.

