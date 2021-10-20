CP Kelco Launches New Pectin Solution for Salted Buttermilk

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredients, announces the launch of GENU Pectin YM-SAL 200, an improved stabilizing solution for long shelf-life buttermilk with the saltier taste that consumers prefer.

A popular staple in India, salted buttermilk is a refreshing beverage made with yogurt, spices and herbs. It has long been recognized for cooling the body and aiding in digestion, especially after heavy meals. However, product formulation has its challenges. The heat treatment and high salt content preferred by consumers can cause protein aggregation, gritty mouthfeel and sediment. New GENU Pectin YM-SAL 200 protects and stabilizes protein over shelf life and tolerates up to 0.8% salt content.

"We focused on creating value for our Indian customers through ingredient innovation," said Richard Yin, Head of Commercial, Asia Pacific Region. "Our technical experts developed a unique, nature-based solution that protects protein yet is compatible with current production processes and consumers' taste preference."

GENU Pectin is sustainably sourced and produced from citrus peels, a byproduct of the juice industry. To learn more and view a prototype video, visit www.cpkelco.com/salted-buttermilk-insights.

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial product manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights, meet manufacturers' goals and address consumer needs and preferences.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

