- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen faces uncertainties in the short term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 560 from DKK 615.
- • Recommendation remains hold
- • There is uncertainty about the outlook for the EBIT margin, as Q4 was below expectations, Kepler said
- • However, the company has many attractive long-term growth opportunities: Kepler
- • Chr. Hansen was up 0.9% at DKK 499.20 in late morning trading
CHR HANSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de