Epos Now Partners with sunday to Simplify the Payment Process for Hospitality Clients

The integration will allow customers to view the menu and pay for the bill in 10 seconds.

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 47,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, and sunday, the fastest restaurant payment solution, today announced their partnership.

Connecting two leading hospitality solutions, the cloud-based integration will seamlessly link Epos Now's point-of-sale system with sunday's innovative payment platform, enabling venues to simplify the payment process by creating a solution that enables customers to pay the bill in under 10 seconds thanks to a QR code on the table.

sunday will be available to Epos Now customers in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.The integration will help hospitality operators increase basket spend, table turnover and staff tips.

"Epos Now is pleased to welcome sunday into our POS integration ecosystem," said Jacob Olins, Head of Marketplace and Strategic Partnerships at Epos Now."The combination of sunday's innovative payment platform and our EPOS systems will allow restaurants to enhance customer experience through quicker and more efficient payments significantly."

"sunday was created by restaurateurs, for restaurateurs, and we know how important POS systems are to their business. We are glad to partner up with Epos Now, which offers one of the strongest POS systems technologies in the market, and to combine it with the fastest way to pay in restaurants that sunday brings to the tables," said Victor Lugger, CEO of sunday.

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 47,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management, and supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

About sunday

sunday is a spin-off of Big Mamma that turns the tedious 15 minutes it takes to pay at a restaurant into a quick, simple experience that takes less than 10 seconds. Guests scan a QR code, pay, and walk away.

