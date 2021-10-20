With an initial capacity of 100 MW, the plant will supply more than 100 million kWh a year to countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, helping to reduce load shedding by providing much needed power at peak times.Frazium Energy - part of the Australian-German Frazer Solar group - has signed a 40-year contract with the government of the Southern African kingdom of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) for a €100 million ($115 million) solar battery project. The mega solar-storage project, which will be located at the Edwaleni Power Station in the central town of Matsapha, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...