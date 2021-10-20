

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.00 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Troika Media Group, Inc. (TRKA) is up over 26% at $2.04



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is up over 16% at $1.18



Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is up over 15% at $11.00



IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 10% at $6.68



Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 8% at $38.38



Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is up over 8% at $1.01



MICT, Inc. (MICT) is up over 6% at $1.54



Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 6% at $1.06



In the Red



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 17% at $132.49



Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 15% at $6.56



Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is down over 5% at $3.06



Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is down over 4% at $67.79



Grove, Inc. (GRVI) is down over 4% at $7.28



Immutep Limited (IMMP) is down over 4% at $4.11



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

