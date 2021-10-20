Reply's expertise in digital transformation stood it in good stead during FY20, with single-digit revenue growth and margin improvement compared to FY19. While demand moderated in Q220 and Q320 as customers focused on their internal challenges during the pandemic, it rebounded from Q420 and has been robust so far this year. The company continues to develop and acquire innovative technology and expertise to help corporates on their digital transformation journeys.

