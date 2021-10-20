A quarter of businesses still make decisions without using data

The pandemic has exposed an alarming shortage of data literacy skills among business decision makers, according to new research. Now more than ever, it is essential that leaders understand the strength of data skills across their teams, says Questionmark, the online assessment provider.

Data literacy is the ability to understand, apply and communicate with data. It is an increasingly vital business skill. By next year, 90% of corporate strategies will explicitly mention the ability to analyze data as an essential competency.1 But according to a new study, half of business leaders in the UK believe that the pandemic has exposed poor use of data across teams.

Just three in ten United Kingdom (UK) business leaders said their companies were using more data since the start of the pandemic. A quarter confessed that decisions were being made without data to back them up. Data is often not shared between teams and when it is, workers do not understand it sufficiently.2

The problem goes far beyond the UK. Additional research found that the consequences of employees being overwhelmed by data have cost the United States economy $109.4BN.3

Neil McGough, General Manager of Questionmark, said: "The shift toward doing things digitally during the pandemic means that most businesses have more access to information about their business processes than ever before. If they know how to understand it properly, they can dramatically increase their decision making and efficiency. But if workers don't know what to do with the data, employers will be left sitting on untapped potential.

"It is crucial that managers introduce excellent data literacy training to ensure everyone can make the best possible decisions. For that training to be meaningful, leaders need a clear read on the strength of data skills across the organization."

The Questionmark Data Literacy by Cambridge Assessment test enables employers to measure data literacy skills across the workforce. The results indicate which team members can understand, apply, communicate with and evaluate data in their job role.

The assessment is aimed at anyone who might benefit from better understanding data. It covers:

Understanding data and data visualizations

Applying knowledge of data to understand its implications

Evaluating the quality and appropriateness of data

Communicating data appropriately and effectively

www.questionmark.com

Ends

Notes to editors

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centers.

1 https://www.gartner.com/en/doc/374107-predicts-2019-data-and-analytics-strategy

2 https://www.cityam.com/exclusive-pandemic-has-exposed-lack-of-data-literacy-amid-growing-digital-skills-gap/

3 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-115/Accenture-Human-Impact-Data-Literacy-Latest.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005223/en/

Contacts:

US: Kristin Bernor, external relations: Kristin.bernor@questionmark.com +1 203.349.6438

UK: Peter Sigrist: peter.sigrist@fourteenforty.uk +44 7720 056 981

Australia and New Zealand: Chelsea Dowd: chelsea.dowd@questionmark.com +61 2 8073 0527