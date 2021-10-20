Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Medi-Call MD Inc, ("Medi-Call") has officially launched a closed beta test for its Medi-Call health app, a comprehensive mobile application for patients, enabling Canadians to visit a doctor through their smartphone. Selected beta testers will be able to load the app on their mobiledevice. The closed beta test will be previewed in a webinar on Thursday, October 28th. The details of the webinar and how to attend will be posted on Datametrex.com in the next few days.





The Medi-Call app is a subscription service that connects patients with doctors, providing technology-driven e-health or m-health care services including prescriptions. Patients download the app and sign up by entering past medical history, current symptoms and a designated pharmacy where patients pick up a prescription. The patient will be connected to our certified doctors via chat and video call and following any diagnosis, a prescription will be provided if needed and sent to the patient's designated pharmacy.

The app provides accessible healthcare to people who live in rural or isolated communities and make services more readily available and convenient for people with limited time, mobility, or transportation choices.

Once fully released, the App will be available free in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

"Medi-Call app is leveraging advanced technology to help bring accessible, affordable healthcare services to patients with doctors supporting Canadians to take greater ownership of their health and wellness outcomes outside of doctor offices and emergency rooms leading to improved health," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. "Dr. Omar Sharif and his team at Medi-Call worked closely with the developers to provide another entry point to healthcare and consultation, which improves the patient's experience."

About Medi-Call Md Inc.

Medi-Call is an enhanced telemedicine company providing technology-driven e-health or m-health care services including prescriptions, launching initially in British Columbia, and then expanding across Canada. The objectives of Medi-Call, include making health care accessible to people who live in rural or isolated communities and make services more readily available or convenient for people with limited time, mobility, or transportation choices. Medi-Call is driven to improve coordination and communication of treatment among members of a health care team and its patients.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

