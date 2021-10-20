Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FRA: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Palladium One's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade in the United States on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NKORF". Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility significantly reduces the costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"Providing broader and more efficient access for US investors to participate in our discovery successes, will enhance our shareholder base. In light of the 'green transportation' dynamic gripping the United States and elsewhere, timing is ideal, to provide US investors with more efficient investment access to Palladium One's common shares," stated Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

Trading on the OTCQB

The OTCQB listing, when combined with DTC eligibility, is anticipated to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for existing U.S. shareholders and potential new investors. An OTCQB listing provides exemptions from certain U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand the ability of investment advisors' to research and recommend investment in Palladium One.

About Palladium One

Palladium One Mining Inc. is an exploration company targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper nickel deposits in Finland and Canada. Its flagship project is the Läntinen Koillismaa or LK Project, a palladium dominant platinum group element-copper-nickel project in north-central Finland, ranked by the Fraser Institute as one of the world's top countries for mineral exploration and development. Exploration at LK is focused on targeting disseminated sulfides along 38 kilometers of favorable basal contact and building on an established NI 43-101 open pit Mineral Resource.

